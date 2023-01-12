Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Ex-Director Of LI Charity Sentenced For Embezzling Over $1M
News

Holbrook Man Kills Dog, Threatens Owner, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jager before his death.
Jager before his death. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly fatally injuring a dog and threatening the dog's owner.

The incident began in Suffolk County on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when an animal hospital reported a suspicious death of a dog to the SPCA in Holbrook.

An investigation by SPCA detectives led to the arrest of Scott A. Walker, age 44, of Holbrook on Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Suffolk County SPCA with the assistance of Suffolk County Police.

The investigation included a forensic necropsy of the dog known as Jager, which determined that Walker had kicked the dog at his residence, located on Dolphin Lane, causing the injuries that resulted in the Jager's death, and threatening his owner, another resident of the house, police said,

 Walker was charged with:

  • Aggravated cruelty to animals
  • Animal cruelty
  • Criminal mischief
  • Aggravated harassment
  • Coercion 

 He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Jan. 12.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.