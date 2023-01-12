Holbrook Man Kills Dog, Threatens Owner, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly fatally injuring a dog and threatening the dog's owner.

The incident began in Suffolk County on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when an animal hospital reported a suspicious death of a dog to the SPCA in Holbrook.

An investigation by SPCA detectives led to the arrest of Scott A. Walker, age 44, of Holbrook on Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Suffolk County SPCA with the assistance of Suffolk County Police.

The investigation included a forensic necropsy of the dog known as Jager, which determined that Walker had kicked the dog at his residence, located on Dolphin Lane, causing the injuries that resulted in the Jager's death, and threatening his owner, another resident of the house, police said,

Walker was charged with:

Aggravated cruelty to animals

Animal cruelty

Criminal mischief

Aggravated harassment

Coercion

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Jan. 12.

