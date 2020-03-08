Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Goose Found With Explosive Device Attached To It On Long Island

Zak Failla
A goose was found with a firework attached to its neck at a park in Baldwin. Photo Credit: Long Island Orchestrating for Nature
A goose and its flock nearly came to an explosive end after it was found in a Long Island park with a firework duct-taped to its chest.

Authorities responded to Silver Lake Park in Baldwin on Friday, July 31, where there was a goose with an explosive device attacked, threatening it and its entire flock.

According to the goose’s rescuers, the firework’s fuse was lit, but in the process, the bird became frightened and fled into the water, dousing the fuse.

The goose suffered injuries from the duct tape and the process of having the firework adhered to it. After the device was removed, the bird was taken to a vet for treatment and later re-released back at the lake.

“A serial killer in the making duct-taped fireworks to the chest of a Canada Goose at Silver Lake Park in Baldwin,,” Long Island Orchestrating for Nature (LION) posted online. “The explosive appeared to have been lit but was soaked in water, presumably when the cowardly perpetrator let go and the bird wisely escaped into the water.

“The link between animal abuse and violence toward others has been well-documented by the FBI,” they added. “Until the person or persons who strapped this firework to this goose are brought to justice, other animals and humans are in danger.”

A $5,000 reward has been offered by PETA and LION for information that leads to the apprehension and arrest of whoever is responsible. 

