Former Long Island Doctor Admits To Conspiring To Illegally Distribute Oxycodone, Feds Say

A former Long Island doctor has admitted to illegally distributing oxycodone for the better part of a decade, federal officials said.

Amityville resident Tameshwar Ammar, a former doctor who operated out of Roslyn, pleaded guilty this week to conspiring to illegally distribute oxycodone. As part of the plea, Ammar agreed to forfeit $245,700 and he relinquished his medical license last month.

Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme said that between 2013 and 2019, Ammar illegally prescribed thousands of oxycodone pills to two people illegally.

Ammar wrote the prescriptions without any diagnostic proof that either had a legitimate medical necessity. Ammar prescribed oxycodone pills to one of the men knowing that he planned to sell them on the street level. The second man continued receiving pills from Ammar after being admitted to a psychiatric facility in March 2018.

DuCharme said that he continued prescribing oxycodone to the second man, as well as methadone, up until his death of a drug overdose in July last year.

“Today’s guilty plea establishes that the defendant, who was a doctor, essentially acted as a drug dealer, spreading injury and addiction without regard for the consequences,” DuCharme said. “This Office and our partners at the DEA are working tirelessly to combat the opioid epidemic on Long Island and elsewhere, including by prosecuting medical professionals who betray their oath to do no harm.”

