Former Employee Charged With Embezzling $111K From Long Island Library

A former employee at a Long Island public library is facing charges for allegedly embezzling more than $111,000 from the institution over the course of nearly a decade.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced on Monday, July 20 that a former employee of the Syosset Public Library has been arraigned on grand larceny charges for embezzling from his employer over seven years.

Specifically, Central Islip resident Angela Khilnani, 56, was charged with grand larceny, falsifying business records, and official misconduct.

It is alleged that from 2012 until November last year, Khilnani, who was a senior account clerk at the library, stole a total of at least $111,571.24 in payroll funds.

Singas said that Khilnani’s responsibilities at the library included payroll and bookkeeping. Beginning in 2012, without permission from library officials, she would allegedly add excess hours, as well as payments labeled as “other compensation,” in the range of $225 to $2,851 to her paychecks.

In total, Khilnani allegedly directed unauthorized compensation to her paychecks at least 100 times.

The payroll discrepancies were found following an investigation by the library’s director and general counsel. Library officials looked into their records following a similar case the District Attorney’s Office prosecuted in November 2019 and handed the case over to investigators later that month.

Khilnani allegedly used the money for personal purposes. She has since resigned from her position at the library.

“This defendant abused the faith and trust of the community by allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the Library over seven years,” Singas said. “Libraries provide vital services to our communities, and anyone caught stealing from them will be held to account.”

Following her arraignment, Khilnani was ordered to surrender her passport and she is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, Sept. 9. If convicted, Khilnani will face between five and 15 years in prison.

In a statement, Syosset Public Library officials said, “The Syosset Public Library is grateful to the Nassau County District Attorney and her staff for their efforts in this investigation and prosecution of this matter. The Library has fully cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so. We are eager to see this matter resolved.”

