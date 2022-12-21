Fallen FDNY Firefighter From Islip Saves 5 Lives Through Organ Donations

A New York City Fire Department firefighter from Long Island has completed his last act of heroism, saving five lives through organ donations.

William "Billy" Moon will save five people, including three New York residents who were in need of donations of a heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys, according to an announcement from LiveOnNewYork, a non-profit focused on organ and tissue donation.

"Firefighter Moon was a hero in life and is now a hero in death who will live on through the gracious gifts of organ donation," the organization said.

The 47-year-old Islip resident was critically injured in an accident on Monday, Dec. 12, while preparing for a drill inside his firehouse in Brooklyn, FDNY said.

He fell about 20 feet and suffered a head injury, FDNY reported.

Moon previously served as a member of the Islip Volunteer Fire Department, and he worked as the chief of the department in 2017.

