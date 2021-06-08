Employee Accused Of Stealing More Than $143,000 From Long Island Business

A Long Island woman is facing time behind bars after allegedly stealing thousands from a company that provides services to children with developmental delays.

Huntington Station woman Patricia Sales, age 46, was arrested this week after she allegedly stole more than $143,000 from her employer while working as the Director of Finance for All About Kids.

Specifically, Sales was charged with a felony count of second-degree grand larceny.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said that as part of her duties at All About Kids, Sales had access to the company’s payroll and accounting system for generating checks, as well as a stamp with the owner’s signature.

It is alleged that in February 2020, employees were looking in Sales’ office for copies of bank statements when they discovered several mailed notices from the IRS.

The notices indicated that the company had failed to pay payroll taxes to the IRS since June 2019. According to Singas, All About Kids owed more than $700,000 in past due taxes and $140,000 in penalties to the IRS.

Sales was fired from her job on Feb. 7, 2020.

According to Singas, an extensive review of checks, bank statements, and accounting systems, the company discovered that Sales allegedly created unauthorized checks made out to herself in their accounting system.

Singas said that after discovering the alleged theft, the company notified her office, and the investigation found she allegedly stole $143,680 from All About Kids.

Sales was released following her arrest and is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, June 14. If convicted, she faces a maximum term of between five to 15 years in prison.

