COVID-19: Three Cases Confirmed At Long Island School District

Three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at a Long Island school district.

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District Superintendent Dr. Laura Seinfeld said the positive cases were reported to district on Monday afternoon, Sept. 14.

That led to the closure of three buildings - Oyster Bay High School, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School and James H. Vernon School - for in-person learning Tuesday, Sept. 15.

"The DOH has confirmed that the case investigation has been completed and close contacts have been identified and are beginning a mandatory quarantine for up to 14 days from date of last contact," Seinfeld said in a statement to the school community.

As a result, all school buildings are open for in-person instruction Wednesday, Sept. 16.

A close contact is “someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 10 minutes starting from 48 hours before illness onset until the time the person was isolated,” according to the New York State DOH.

"It is important to note that schools were closed as a precaution to assist the DOH with its investigation and contact tracing focused on students in and out of school and in no way should be construed that our buildings were unsafe," Seinfeld said. "As per DOH guidance, staff has assisted and cooperated with the DOH in their contact tracing efforts.

"Students who must quarantine students must receive a release-from-quarantine notice from the DOH and be cleared by the COVID coordinator before returning to school.

"We have carefully inspected our facilities, taking every precaution to deep clean and sanitize all areas that may have been affected."

