COVID-19: Suffolk Sees 'Surge In Cases,' Says Bellone; Positive-Test Rate Hits 9.1 Percent

Zak Failla
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone
Photo Credit: Twitter

Suffolk is heading toward “uncharted territory” due to the “holiday COVID-19 spike,” according to County Executive Steve Bellone.

The positive COVID-19 rate spiked to 9.1 percent this week when 1,037 cases were confirmed out of 11,377 tested, giving Bellone concern as the number of new infections continues spiking during the holiday season.

“With New Year’s Eve this week, we are again urging our residents to be cautious & to avoid small indoor gatherings, the largest spreader of COVID-19,” he said. “While I know many of our residents are used to grand celebrations this time of year, we have to remain vigilant."

On Long Island, there are currently a total of 1,358 COVID-19 patients being treated in Nassau and Suffolk counties, and there have been a total of 4,648 virus-related deaths reported.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases on Long Island, by town, on Wednesday, Dec. 30 according to the county Department of Health:

  • Brookhaven: 24,087;
  • Islip: 24,033;
  • Babylong: 13,140;
  • Huntington: 10,478;
  • Smithtown: 6,335;
  • Southampton: 2,632;
  • Riverhead: 1,677;
  • Southold: 816;
  • East Hampton: 758;
  • Shelter Island: 25.

“Our residents did the impossible once, and we can do it again,” Bellone said. “Wear a mask and practice social distancing -- we owe it to the healthcare heroes, first responders, and essential workers who have been carrying us through this crisis for the last 10 months.”

