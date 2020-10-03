COVID-19: Suffolk County Jails Suspend Contact Visits

As 2019 novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state, including on Long Island, Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr., has suspended all contact visits at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

Beginning Tuesday, March 10, all contact visits were suspended until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Sheriff's Office said.

“Jails and prisons across the United States are places where illnesses can spread quickly, and therefore careful planning is critical for containment," Toulon said. "I want to assure the public that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our staff, our inmate population, and our visitors. I have therefore made the decision to suspend all contact visits until further notice.”

Toulon has instituted a mix of tactical strategies, staff training, and public information to mitigate the spread of germs inside the jails and surrounding buildings.

In addition, the jail has a state of the art medical facility, protective equipment, and the medical personnel available to screen inmates and staff.

Newly arriving inmates are being screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and jail and health officials will arrange for quarantine as necessary, officials said.

If any inmates or staff contract coronavirus, Health Department officials will implement special release protocols to protect the public.

Non-contact visits may still be scheduled in advance by calling 631-852-1893 or 631-852-1894.

Visiting hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days per week with 30-minute sessions.

There are six non-contact booths in Yaphank and nine in Riverhead.

Visitors may schedule one visit per day. Walk-in visits will not be allowed.

Visiting information is available on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.suffolkcountysheriffsoffice.com .

