COVID-19: Student Tests Positive At Long Island School

Joe Lombardi
A Long Island school district is reporting a positive COVID-19 case at one of its schools.
The case involves a student at Wantagh Elementary School, according to Wantagh Schools Superintendent John C. McNamara.

The student has been self-quarantining for the past several days and last attended school on Friday, Oct. 2, according to McNamara, who said it has been determined that the school may remain open.

All school buildings were disinfected on Saturday, Oct. 3 and again Monday, Oct. 5.

"We are currently working with the Nassau County Department of Health and have assisted them with contact tracing," McNamara said. "We will follow all the necessary steps to mitigate exposure to any students and staff. 

"Anyone that has been deemed to be a close contact of the student that tested positive by the Department of Health has received direct notification and will begin the mandatory quarantine period.

"At this time, it will not be necessary to close Wantagh Elementary School. The district has had adequate time to complete contact tracing protocols and to thoroughly disinfect the impacted areas."

