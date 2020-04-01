Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Southampton Town Dispatchers Hard At Work

Kathy Reakes
Southampton Police dispatchers are also on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When most people think of first responders police and fire come to mind, but there's another layer that receives the first call for help, the emergency dispatchers.

And during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southampton Town Police emergency dispatchers are working to ensure that everyone in our community receives the highest quality service, said Lt. Susan Ralph.

"Even though they are not responding to calls, they too are maintaining social distance and wearing protective equipment to ensure that they remain healthy and ready to handle any emergency situation," Ralph said.

They are also doing double duty by asking additional questions regarding COVID-19.

This is to ensure that our officers, fire, and medical personnel when responding to a call can properly prepare themselves with protective equipment to keep everyone involved healthy and safe, Ralph said.

