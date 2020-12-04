Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Investigation Underway After Bronze Statue Stolen From Suffolk Cemetery
News

COVID-19: Public Safety Employee Tests Positive At Town Hall In Suffolk County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Huntington Town Hall
Huntington Town Hall Photo Credit: huntingtonny.gov

A Public Safety employee working at the visitor security check-in guard booth in the main lobby at Huntington Town Hall on Friday received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test.

Town officials issued an alert cautioning that at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, the employee received the test results from a test that was administered on Tuesday, Dec. 1 as a precaution due to the employee exhibiting sinus infection symptoms. 

This was the first and only time the employee has worked the check-in desk, and only from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, town officials noted.

Previously, the employee had been working in the field in a vehicle, patrolling alone.

Officials said that the employee and some co-workers who were considered close contacts were sent home as a precaution and will temporarily quarantine. Custodial crews have also been called in to deep clean and sanitize the visitor security check-in booth and the main lobby.

According to the Suffolk County Department of Health, there have been a total of 7,833 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the Town of Huntington since the pandemic began.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.