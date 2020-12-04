COVID-19: Public Safety Employee Tests Positive At Town Hall In Suffolk County

A Public Safety employee working at the visitor security check-in guard booth in the main lobby at Huntington Town Hall on Friday received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test.

Town officials issued an alert cautioning that at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, the employee received the test results from a test that was administered on Tuesday, Dec. 1 as a precaution due to the employee exhibiting sinus infection symptoms.

This was the first and only time the employee has worked the check-in desk, and only from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, town officials noted.

Previously, the employee had been working in the field in a vehicle, patrolling alone.

Officials said that the employee and some co-workers who were considered close contacts were sent home as a precaution and will temporarily quarantine. Custodial crews have also been called in to deep clean and sanitize the visitor security check-in booth and the main lobby.

According to the Suffolk County Department of Health, there have been a total of 7,833 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the Town of Huntington since the pandemic began.

