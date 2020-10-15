COVID-19: New Long Island School Goes Remote After Student Tests Positive

A Long Island school has switched to remote learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fairfield Elementary School in Massapequa is closed for in-person learning Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16 and all students are required to be on a distance learning model.

The student's last day in school before the diagnosis was Tuesday, Oct. 13, Massapequa Superintendent of Schools Lucille F. Iconis said in a letter to the district's community.

School buildings are being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the next few days, Iconis noted.

There have been three positive cases -- all in students -- at the school since in-person learning began last month.

