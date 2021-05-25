COVID-19: Long Island Tops All NY Regions For Vaccine Shots

Long Island is approaching the threshold for COVID-19 vaccination numbers that health experts say could lead to herd immunity, according to the Department of Health.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that as of Monday, May 24, 69 percent of Long Islanders have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the highest rate of the state’s 10 designated regions.

Statewide, more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, representing approximately 63 percent of New York’s population, with nearly nine million completing the vaccination process.

On Long Island, a total of 1,348,414 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 1,113,342 completing the series. In the past week, there have been 56,273 doses administered, and 4,355 in the past 24 hours.

Cuomo reiterated that while the numbers are all trending in the right direction - the seven-day average infection rate has dropped for 49 straight days to approximately .90 percent, the war against the virus is not over.

“Just so we know, it’s not yet time to fully celebrate,” he said. “Some people want to say ‘well, COVID is over,” no it’s not over.

“We’re witnessing a troubling trend, and that’s the number of vaccinations is dropping off dramatically to less than 100,000 per day,” Cuomo added. “We’ve seen a 55 percent decrease in how many vaccines we’ve been doing. We have to make sure this complicated message that we’re managing COVID because of the positivity rate, but to not misunderstand and say ‘it’s over.’”

