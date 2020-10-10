COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

Long Island saw another uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Saturday, Oct. 10.

In New York "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the state's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 4.95 percent.

These "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state's population, yet have had 18 percent of all positive cases reported this week.

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 3,901 test results were reported Friday, Oct. 9, yielding 193 positives or a 4.95 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 130,678 tests results were reported, yielding 1,254 positives or 0.96 percent positivity rate.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 1 percent

Thursday, Oct. 8: 1 percent

Friday, Oct. 9: 1.1 percent

In Nassau County, 105 new cases were reported on Friday, with another 72 in Suffolk County.

There were eight deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with none on Long Island -- bringing the total to 25,569 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 826 (+47)

Patients Newly Admitted - 142

Hospital Counties - 39

Number ICU - 179 (+11)

Number ICU with Intubation - 81 (+3)

Total Discharges - 77,514 (+82)

Deaths - 8

