COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

Long Island saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Oct. 6

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn and Queens and Rockland and Orange counties - 5,222 tests were conducted on Monday, Oct. 5, yielding 291 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, 91,137 tests were conducted yielding 1,102 positives or a 1.20 percent positivity rate.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:

  • Saturday, Oct. 3: 0.9 percent
  • Sunday, Oct. 4: 0.9 percent
  • Monday, Oct. 5: 1.1 percent

In Nassau County, 90 new cases were reported on Monday with another 89 in Suffolk County.

There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with one on Long Island (in Suffolk County) -- bringing the total to 25,536 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 705 (+69)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 118
  • Hospital Counties - 36
  • Number ICU - 158 (+9)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 77,192 (+51)
  • Deaths - 9

