COVID-19: Long Island Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate, Cases; Latest County Totals

Long Island saw an uptick in both cases and the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Oct. 6
In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn and Queens and Rockland and Orange counties - 5,222 tests were conducted on Monday, Oct. 5, yielding 291 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate.
In the remainder of the state, 91,137 tests were conducted yielding 1,102 positives or a 1.20 percent positivity rate.
Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days on Long Island:
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 0.9 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 0.9 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 1.1 percent
In Nassau County, 90 new cases were reported on Monday with another 89 in Suffolk County.
There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with one on Long Island (in Suffolk County) -- bringing the total to 25,536 during the pandemic.
Here is overall state data for Monday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 705 (+69)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 118
- Hospital Counties - 36
- Number ICU - 158 (+9)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+2)
- Total Discharges - 77,192 (+51)
- Deaths - 9
