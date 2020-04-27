COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Long Island Cases, Deaths

Parts of Long Island may be "within striking distance" of beginning the process of reopening amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Deaths continue to rise, while COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop across Long Island, sparking optimism among residents and elected officials that they may be settling into the "new normal."

"Given our current trajectories, our daily improving numbers, and without any unexpected hiccups, it is my opinion, and I am saying this as my opinion, we are within striking distance of reopening parts of our economy, like some outdoor construction," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said during her daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday, April 27. Curran noted that some are concerned with "quarantine fatigue."

As of Monday, there have been 34,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, with Suffolk just behind at 33,286.

Since the pandemic began 58 days ago, there have been 1,620 COVID-19 deaths in Nassau, and 1,102 in Suffolk, though hospitalization rates continue to tick down in both counties for the 12th straight day.

"We have to achieve just two more days of decreasing hospitalizations in order to check the CDC's box of reopening under phase 1, so we're almost there," Curran added.

In Nassau, Hempstead (1,734 cases) has seen the most cases, followed by Freeport (1,249), Elmont (1,040), Valley Stream (954), Uniondale (905), Levittown (818), Hicksville (815), East Meadow (739), Glen Cove (675), Franklin Square (655), Long Beach (622), Baldwin (550), Woodmere (504), and North Valley Stream (501).

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in every Nassau County municipality besides Port Washington, Atlantic Beach West, and Jones Beach Barrier Island, according to the Department of Health.

In Suffolk, the most cases have been reported in Islip (9,633), ahead of Brookhaven (6,871), Babylon (5,391), Huntington (3,861), and Smithtown (1,741). Other cases were reported in Southampton, Riverhead, Southold, East Hampton, and Shelter Island.

There were 337 new COVID-19 deaths reported overnight, bringing the total to 16,599 since the outbreak began. There have been more than 282,000 confirmed cases statewide, with approximately 1,000 new patients submitted to New York hospitals in the past 24 hours.

