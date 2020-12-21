COVID-19: Cuomo Calls On Airlines To Do Pre-Flight Testing From UK Due To New Mutation Of Virus

Citing a potential new COVID-19 strain in the United Kingdom that could be more transferrable between individuals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for pre-flight testing of the virus from travelers coming into New York from that region.

Cuomo is asking for New York to be added to a list of 120 countries that will require pre-flight COVID-19 testing before allowing the plane to take off, noting that the new strain has forced the UK to shut down again.

“They’re saying the strain is 70 percent more transferrable, but they don’t know if there’s any higher rate of death or if the vaccine is as effective with it,” Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Dec. 21.

“The quote from the UK medical officer was ‘our working assumption is that the vaccine works,’ ” he added. “If the strain is so serious that (UK Prime Minister) Boris Johnson did a complete 180-degree turn and closed parts of the UK, then it’s serious, and we’re on notice on it.”

More than 30 nations have already banned travelers from the UK since it became aware of the new strain on Friday, Dec. 18.

Cuomo said that unlike in the spring, when COVID began rapidly spreading after coming from Europe, that the federal government should get ahead of the virus before the new strain threatens a new surge.

“People in government often believe that doing nothing is safe,” he said. “There are also situations where doing nothing is doing something. When you do not require the UK flights to be tested, you are allowing thousands of UK passengers to arrive here every day.

“We learned this lesson the hard way and we will not go through it again. We’ve been victimized by federal negligence before.”

According to Cuomo, he spoke with experts about the new strain over the weekend, and that the federal government is dragging their feet in a potential travel ban or mandatory pre-flight testing.

“This is back in the spring. Remember the spring, (the federal government) changed their tune 10 different times,” he noted. “We saw this movie. The UK has closed down, and other countries are banning travel, so yes, I think the United States should halt travel until they know what they’re talking about.

“I have no authority on international travel - only customs and border patrols have that power,” Cuomo continued. “So I’m calling on the United States government to do it.”

Cuomo said that British Airways has already agreed to pre-flight testing, and he is currently awaiting word from Delta and Virgin Atlantic.

“I’m asking those airlines to add New York State to the 120 countries that require tests before the flights leave the UK for New York. My request is simple,” he said. “We have a public health emergency, and if they do not agree, I will pursue other options.

“I would not be doing my job as governor of New York if I let federal incompetence cause another emergency disaster,” Cuomo added. “I’m only a governor, but I’ll do anything I can to protect the people of the state of New York, that’s my job. I know and I believe my intuition is correct that this is another disaster waiting to happen.”

Cuomo added: “I’ve asked the other airlines to follow the lead of British Airways to not disrespect the people of New York State who are very gracious and good neighbors to the UK. Please don’t disrespect and underestimate the people of New York.”

