COVID-19: Bellone Suspends Non-Essential Domestic Travel For Suffolk County Employees

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is taking a preemptive strike against coronavirus following the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Bellone announced on Monday, March 9 that he would be providing new guidance about how to help curtail the spread of coronavirus on Long Island following Suffolk County’s first case.

Bellone said that he put a freeze on domestic county employee travel for non-essential travel.

“At my direction, I am suspending all non-essential domestic travel for Suffolk County employees,” he said. “Beginning today, Suffolk Transportation Services will increase the frequency in which they sanitize our transit bus fleet.”

Bellone noted that the county is currently dealing with one positive case of coronavirus, with a man in his 40s being isolated and quarantined at an area hospital. They've also identified at least one other person he's been in close contact within recent weeks.

"We have health professionals conducting a thorough investigation into the patient's contacts, he said. "We believe that he contracted the virus through community transmission."

In Suffolk County, the Sheriff also suspended all contact visits until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Non-contact visits may still be scheduled in advance by calling (631) 852-1893 or (631) 852-1894.

Visiting hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., 7 days per week with 30 minute sessions. There are six non-contact booths in Yaphank and nine in Riverhead. Visitors may schedule one visit per day. Walk-in visits will not be allowed.

“Jails and prisons across the United States are places where illnesses can spread quickly, and therefore careful planning is critical for containment,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon stated. “I want to assure the public that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our staff, our inmate population, and our visitors. I have therefore made the decision to suspend all contact visits until further notice.”

Officials said that:

People without symptoms should not be tested for COVID-19;

If you were with someone who does not have symptoms, the risk of transmission is very low;

There are many respiratory illnesses circulating in Connecticut, such as the flu and common cold. Having respiratory symptoms does not mean that you have COVID-19;

Someone is considered a contact if they have had direct, face-to-face contact with a person with COVID-19;

People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider, they should not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider;

If you haven’t already, get your flu shot and make sure the people around you do the same;

Wash your hands thoroughly and often throughout the day using warm water and soap;

Cough or sneeze into your elbow;

Stay home from work or school if you are sick;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth;

Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious foods;

Keep surfaces clean by wiping them down with a household disinfectant.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.