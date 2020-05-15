COVID-19: Amazon Confirms Death Of Long Island Worker

An Amazon warehouse worker on Long Island has died from complications of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The worker, George Leigh, 59, who worked at the Bethpage distribution center in Nassau County, died on Thursday, April 9, Amazon officials confirmed on Friday, May 15.

“We are saddened by the loss of an associate who had worked at our site in Bethpage, New York,” said Lisa Levandowski, Amazon spokesperson. “His family and loved ones are in our thoughts.”

Leigh was last at the facility, known as DNY4, on Saturday, March 28, Amazon said.

After his death, the company contacted Leigh's family to offer support, as well as informing all his co-workers.

Amazon, which has faced some backlash from workers on safety issues, began requiring all workers to wear face masks on Friday, April 10.

It began requiring employees to follow social distancing rules on Sunday, March 29.

