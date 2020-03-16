COVID-19: All Visitation Suspended At Suffolk Jails

Due to fears for the safety of inmates and prison staff associated with COVID-19, all visits to the Suffolk County jails have been temporarily suspended.

Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr., said Monday, March 16, that beginning on Tuesday, March 17, all visits with inmates at the Suffolk County Correctional facilities, both contact and non-contact.

Attorneys may still make arrangements to visit their clients during this time.

In addition, pistol licensing will be closed until further notice, effective Tuesday.

“By limiting the number of people entering our facilities, we can better protect our staff, inmates, and the general public from community spread of COVID-19,” Toulon said.

There are no cases of coronavirus at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, but this decision was made in an effort to control the potential spread of the illness, said Sgt. Paul Spinella.

Last week, Toulon ceased all volunteer activities within the facilities. In addition, all high school jail tours were suspended until further notice.

Newly arriving inmates are being screened for COVID-19 and segregated from the general population in a separate reception housing area for 14 days.

The jails are also being disinfected three times per day, with a heavy cleaning taking place each evening.

