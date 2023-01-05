Copiague Man Charged In 'Brazen' Attempt To Stab 2 Police Detectives, DA Says

A 40-year-old man who is accused of attempting to stab two police detectives on Long Island has been indicted.

Eric Terranova, of Copiague, is facing multiple charges in the incident that happened in March, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Thursday, Jan. 5.

At about 4:30 p.m. on March 19, two Nassau County Police detectives responded to Terranova's home to investigate accusations that Terranova had made threatening phone calls to employees at a Stop & Shop in the area, the DA's Office reported.

Detectives asked Terranova if he had any weapons, and Terranova reportedly took a switchblade knife out of his pocket and handed it to them.

He then went back into his home, and the detectives returned to their vehicle, Tierney said.

Terranova then exited the side door of his home and charged at the detectives, the DA's Office said.

He was allegedly holding a switchblade knife over his head and screaming that he was "God."

Tierney said detectives ordered Terranova to drop the knife, and Terranova continued to charge at the detectives.

Officers fired their handguns at Terranova until he fell to the ground, the DA's Office reported.

Terranova was treated for his injuries at the hospital.

The grand jury decided not to charge the officers for their actions in the incident, according to the report.

"Thankfully, the defendant’s brazen attack on these police officers in broad daylight ended without the loss of life,” Tierney said. “It is a stark reminder of the dangers police officers face on a daily basis.”

Tierney said Terranova is charged with:

Two counts of attempted aggravated assault of a police officer

Two counts of first-degree attempted assault

Two counts of menacing a police officer

Four counts of second-degree attempted assault

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He was held on $500,000 cash, $1 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond, the DA's Office said.

His next court date is set for Monday, Jan. 9.

