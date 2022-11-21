Central Islip Man Sentenced For Beating Nephews With Metal Pipe, Causing 1 Victim To Lose Leg

A Long Island man was sentenced for beating his two nephews with a metal pipe in 2018 in an attack that caused one of the victims to lose a limb.

Carlos Ortega, age 42, of Central Islip, was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree assault, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Monday, Nov. 21.

The attack happened on Aug. 5, 2018, when the victims went to Ortega's home to pick up their grandparents, who were visiting from Guatemala, to take them out to dinner, the DA's Office said.

Ortega saw the victims parked in a car outside of the residence, and confronted one of them with a metal pipe, Tierney reported.

The first victim, who was 23 years old at the time, tried to run away, but Ortega struck him several times in the leg with the metal pipe, according to the report.

According to the DA's Office, the second victim confronted Ortega, and Ortega struck him in the face with the metal pipe.

The two victims were treated for their injuries at the hospital, and the first victim's leg was amputated, Tierney said.

The DA's Office said Ortega initially claimed self-defense but admitted to the assault once he saw that the incident was captured on a home security camera.

He was arraigned on Dec. 21, 2018, and posted his bail, which was set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, the DA's Office said.

Ortega subsequently failed to appear for his next court date, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, Tierney said.

Investigators learned that he had fled the United States and traveled to Guatemala. He was eventually located and returned to Suffolk County on Feb. 25 of this year, the DA's Office said.

“This vicious assault cost one of his victims a limb,” Tierney said. “Ortega fled so he would not have to answer for his actions. Thanks to the diligence of law enforcement, with the help of the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Marshals Service, the defendant was brought to justice.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.