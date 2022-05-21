Central Islip Duo Admits To Conspiracy To Commit Sex Trafficking Of Minor

A pair on Long Island is facing life in prison after admitting to conspiring to use the Internet to sex traffic a minor, federal prosecutors announced.

Central Islip residents Terron “Loso" Newsome, age 25, and Fredjy Exavier, age 25, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday, May 20 to their roles in a conspiracy to abuse at least two minors.

Specifically, Newsome and Exavier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking of a minor.

As part of his guilty plea, Newsome also admitted to attempting to engage in the sex trafficking of a 12-year-old victim in December 2018.

According to the indictment, between March 2014 and December 2018, Newsome and Exavier conspired to engage in the sex trafficking of the minor, using the Internet to set up “dates” and other sexual acts with “Johns” for money at various motels on Long Island.

During the scheme, US Attorney Breon Peace said that the two knew that the minor was under the age of 18.

“These (two) manipulated, abused, and exploited children who they saw as objects to control rather than as young people to be cherished and protected,” Peace said. “Along with our law enforcement partners, we are committed to protecting our children and ensuring that those who perpetrate sex crimes against them face serious consequences.”

When they are sentenced, both Newsome and Exavier face life in prison.

“These individuals committed unthinkable acts against children, exploiting them for their own personal gain,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said in a statement.

“I hope today’s guilty pleas help the victims move forward from these tragedies and I extend my thanks to the Eastern District of New York and our law enforcement partners for ensuring these criminals are answering for their heinous crimes.”

