Brooklyn Man Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.
A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.

Omar Williams, of Brooklyn, claimed the prize after matching the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York Lottery reported on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Williams received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said. 

The lottery said the winning numbers from the drawing were 09 21 28 30 52 Mega Ball 10.

The ticket was purchased at Ansha, which is located at 6842 4th Ave. in Brooklyn, NY Lottery said.

