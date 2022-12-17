Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Long Island Man Dies After Driving Off Dock In Port Jefferson
News

Bronx Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Ivan Figueroa
Ivan Figueroa Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize.

Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

NY Lottery said the second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, and Figueroa received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 11 12 37 40 48 Cash Ball 02, the lottery said. 

The ticket was purchased at Oscar Deli Grocery, which is located at 750 East 149th St. in the Bronx, NY Lottery reported.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.