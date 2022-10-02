Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 21-Year-Old Accused Of Robbing Restaurant, Gas Station On Long Island
News

Bay Shore Teen Found Shot To Death Following Car Crash In Central Islip

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

Detectives on Long Island are investigating the shooting death of a teen who was involved in a car crash.

The incident took place in Central Islip around 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to Suffolk County detectives, Carlos Guillen was driving an Acura eastbound on Francisco Avenue when he struck a parked trailer and fence at the intersection of Lurcott Lane.

Guillen was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where physicians discovered a bullet wound, police said.

Guillen, age 19, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are looking to determine the location of the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6394 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.