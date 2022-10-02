Bay Shore Teen Found Shot To Death Following Car Crash In Central Islip

Detectives on Long Island are investigating the shooting death of a teen who was involved in a car crash.

The incident took place in Central Islip around 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1.

According to Suffolk County detectives, Carlos Guillen was driving an Acura eastbound on Francisco Avenue when he struck a parked trailer and fence at the intersection of Lurcott Lane.

Guillen was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where physicians discovered a bullet wound, police said.

Guillen, age 19, of Bay Shore, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives are looking to determine the location of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6394 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

