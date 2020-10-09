Anti-Semitic Graffiti Discovered At Hofstra University, Private Long Island Property

The New York State Hate Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation into a pair of anti-Semitic incidents on Long Island, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

A swastika was found carved into the driveway of a Merrick home on Thursday, Oct. 9, and Hofstra President Stuart Rabinowitz said that there was also anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted twice at one of the university’s residence homes.

“We condemn discrimination, bias, and prejudice in all its forms, and reaffirm our commitment to hold accountable any member of our community who fails to live up to Hofstra’s core values of diversity and inclusion,” Rabinowitz said.

“There is no place for anti-Semitism or any other form of discrimination at Hofstra University. Now more than ever, we must stand together against intolerance, bigotry, and hate.”

In response to the anti-Semitic instances, Cuomo said that he condemned both incidents and he directed the Hate Crimes Task Force to assist police with their investigations.

"I am appalled and disgusted to learn of these heinous acts of hate in Merrick and at Hofstra University,” he said. “The Jewish community is part of the New York family, and our state has zero-tolerance for anti-Semitism.

“I want to assure the homeowner whose property was damaged and the Hofstra community that we will do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators to justice, which is why I am directing our Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the police in their investigations into these incidents,” he continued.

“Now more than ever - in the midst of the worst public health crisis in a century - we need to be united and show support for one another, and remember that love always conquers hate.”

At Hofstra, Rabinowitz said that the University’s No Hate @ Hofstra initiative is “launching a multi-platform campaign to reinforce the University’s values and make clear that acts of bias are a violation of our Code of Community Standards that will result in serious disciplinary action.”

“Creating a welcoming supportive environment is a shared responsibility,” he said. “Incidents like these are a painful reminder that we must be vigilant to fulfill that responsibility to each other.”

