Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Police are asking the public for help locating a high-risk missing Long Island man.

Nassau County Police said John Menso, age 67, of Oceanside, was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

According to detectives, Menso was last seen by family members in late October at his home in Oceanside.

Family members are concerned because Menso needs his medication, police said.

Menso is described as having grey hair, a gray-colored mustache, and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds.

A clothing description and possible destination are unknown, police said.

Police request anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or to call 911.

