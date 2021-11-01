Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old Suffolk County Girl
News

Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Marie Zurbano
Marie Zurbano Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island.

Marie Zurbano was last seen leaving her North Bellmore home at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

She was reported missing to police at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, NCPD said. 

Police said Marie is described as being Filipina, 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds, with brown eyes and straight black hair. 

Her clothing description and destination are not known, police said. 

Anyone with information about Marie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.