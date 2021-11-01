Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island.

Marie Zurbano was last seen leaving her North Bellmore home at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

She was reported missing to police at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, NCPD said.

Police said Marie is described as being Filipina, 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds, with brown eyes and straight black hair.

Her clothing description and destination are not known, police said.

Anyone with information about Marie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

