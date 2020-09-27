Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Kayla Sarduy was last seen leaving her Manhasset home at 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26.

Kayla has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds and was wearing dark-colored jeans.

Her probable destination is possibly in the Hempstead area.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.