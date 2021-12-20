Alert Issued For Missing 13-Year-Old Long Island Girl

A 13-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Valery Diaz-Granados was last seen at her residence in Westbury on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

Her disappearance was reported to police on Monday morning, Dec. 20.

She is 5-foot-6 and approximately 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. She has no known destination.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

