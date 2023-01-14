Contact Us
63-Year-Old Accused Of Making Threat Of Mass Harm At School In Ronkonkoma

Cherokee Street Elementary School in Ronkonkoma.
Cherokee Street Elementary School in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man has been apprehended after police say he made a threat of mass harm at a Long Island school.

The man, identified as 63-year-old John Carroll, drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School, located in Ronkonkoma, and yelled threatening statements at school staff, at approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Suffolk County Police said.

Following an investigation by SCPD Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, Carroll, a Ronkonkoma resident, was located and taken into custody at his residence at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Carroll was charged with making a threat of mass harm. 

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday,

