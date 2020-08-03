Contact Us
39-Year-Old Woman Is Newest Long Islander To Test COVID-19 Positive

Joe Lombardi
The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Long Island has increased to eight.
The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Long Island has increased to eight.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced on Sunday night, March 8 that a positive test result for a 39-year-old woman marked the seventh case in the county.

Suffolk's first COVID-19 case was announced earlier in the day by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

There are now 107 cases in New York State.

The latest, most up-to-date geographic breakdown is as follows:

  • Westchester: 82
  • NYC: 12
  • Nassau: 7
  • Rockland: 2
  • Saratoga: 2
  • Suffolk: 1
  • Ulster: 1

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

