39-Year-Old Woman Is Newest Long Islander To Test COVID-19 Positive

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Long Island has increased to eight.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced on Sunday night, March 8 that a positive test result for a 39-year-old woman marked the seventh case in the county.
Suffolk's first COVID-19 case was announced earlier in the day by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
There are now 107 cases in New York State.
The latest, most up-to-date geographic breakdown is as follows:
- Westchester: 82
- NYC: 12
- Nassau: 7
- Rockland: 2
- Saratoga: 2
- Suffolk: 1
- Ulster: 1
Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
