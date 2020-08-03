39-Year-Old Woman Is Newest Long Islander To Test COVID-19 Positive

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Long Island has increased to eight.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced on Sunday night, March 8 that a positive test result for a 39-year-old woman marked the seventh case in the county.

Suffolk's first COVID-19 case was announced earlier in the day by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

There are now 107 cases in New York State.

The latest, most up-to-date geographic breakdown is as follows:

Westchester: 82

NYC: 12

Nassau: 7

Rockland: 2

Saratoga: 2

Suffolk: 1

Ulster: 1

