New Update: This Car Sought In Hit-Run That Killed Man Near Farmingville Intersection

It’s not much, but it’s all police have to go on.

Surveillance footage of the suspect's vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
by Michael Mashburn & Joe Lombardi

Detectives are hoping that newly released surveillance footage will help identify a driver suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 in Farmingville.

Suffolk County Police said 56-year-old Alberto Perea-Vazquez, of Farmingville, was crossing northbound on Horseblock Road near Raymond Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound.

As he was lying in the roadway, a Subaru Impreza struck the man, then spun and crashed into a fire hydrant, a tree, and a parked Hyundai Tucson.

Perea-Vazquez was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The drivers of the Subaru and Hyundai, both men, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the first driver to strike Perea-Vazquez initially stopped and got out of his car, but quickly fled the scene.

Detectives release surveillance footage of what’s believed to be a gray 2003 to 2007 four-door Honda Accord. The vehicle is reportedly missing the passenger side mirror.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

