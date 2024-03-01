New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

Skies will be clear throughout the day on Friday, March 1 with temperatures climbing into the 40s after a cold morning with temperatures generally in the 20s.

Clouds will thicken overnight as the system arrives from west to east around daybreak, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be rain at times throughout the day and into the evening on Saturday, March 2 with temperatures in the upper 40s.

The system will gradually wind down overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, March 3 with most areas seeing about a half-inch of rainfall.

The system's passage will lead to a rise in temperatures on Sunday, with the. high reaching the upper 50s with partly sunny skies.

Mild temps in the upper 50s will linger on both Monday, March 4, and Tuesday, March 5.

Monday will be partly sunny before clouds increase on Tuesday ahead of a new round of unsettled weather overnight.

