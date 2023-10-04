Missing PA Woman May Be In Sag Harbor, Police Say

Kristin Lynn Nilsen, age 67, was last seen driving in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at around 2 p.m., according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

However, she is now thought to be nearly 200 miles away, police said, as information indicates that she may be in the West Village area of Manhattan and could be on her way to Sag Harbor.

Nilsen has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

She drives a 2002 silver Acura MDX with Pennsylvania registration LFX-7435.

Nilsen is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Nilsen’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.

