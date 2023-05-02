Overcast 51°

Massive Shark Pings Off Bay Shore Coast

A 9-foot white shark pinged off the Long Island coast Tuesday morning, May 2.

Simon the white shark pinged off Bay Shore Tuesday, May 2, according to OCEARCH. Photo Credit: OCEARCH/Chris Ross
Cecilia Levine
According to shark research center OCEARCH, the dorsal fin of Simon — who weighs 434 pounds and measures 9 feet, 6 inches in length — surfaced very close to the Bay Shore coast around 10:30 a.m.

A "Ping" happens when an animal tag breaks the surface of the water, sending data, OCEARCH says.

The juvenile shark was tagged in December 2022, in St. Simon's Island, GA.

He has since spent some time down near Jacksonville Florida before swimming up the Atlantic coastline.

He surfaced in March down by the Carolinas, in April off the coast of Maryland, and on Monday, May 1 at the Jersey Shore.

Simon appears to be swimming very close to the New York shoreline, the closest he's ever been to land, it appears. 

