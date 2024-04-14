Man, Struck Killed By SUV In Central Islip

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, April 14 in Central Islip.

A man was crossing Suffolk Avenue, approximately 100 feet east of Church Street, when he was struck by a westbound 2014 Honda Pilot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Pilot, a 59-year-old Bay Shore man, was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

