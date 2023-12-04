Fair 44°

Man Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver Near Holbrook Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 in Holbrook.

Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct officers responded to a report of a man on the east side of Coates Avenue, just north of Frank Court. 

The Holbrook man, whose name is being withheld pending identification of next of kin, was transported via ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead. 

"It is believed he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene," Suffolk County Police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain confidential. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

