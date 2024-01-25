Man Found Dead After House Fire Breaks Out In Moriches

The incident took place in Moriches around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 151 Montauk Highway.

According to the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad, the man was found after the fire was extinguished.

His identity and cause of death will be determined during an autopsy by personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of the fire to be non-criminal.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.