Man Found Dead After House Fire Breaks Out In Moriches

Police on Long Island are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found after a fire in an abandoned house.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps
Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories

The incident took place in Moriches around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 151 Montauk Highway.

According to the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad, the man was found after the fire was extinguished.

His identity and cause of death will be determined during an autopsy by personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of the fire to be non-criminal.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

