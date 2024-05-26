Man Accused Of Taking Pictures Up Woman's Shirt At East Farmingdale Store

The incident allegedly happened Thursday, May 9 at the Dollar Tree on Broadhollow Road in East Farmingdale.

Following an investigation by First Squad detectives, New York City resident Christopher St. Surin, of Manhattan, was arrested on Friday, May 24, at approximately 9:50 p.m., said police.

St. Surin, age 30, was charged with unlawful surveillance.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip/

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives ask anyone with additional information or who may have been a first to call the Suffolk County PD First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.