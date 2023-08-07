Overcast 77°

Man Abandons Dog In Hot Car In North Amityville, Leading To Its Death, Officials Announce

A North Amityville man faces multiple animal cruelty charges when his dog died after allegedly being left alone in a hot car for hours, officials said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/phily_shotz
Sophie Grieser
On Monday, Aug. 7, the Suffolk County SPCA announced the charges against Raymond Gonzalez, a 60-year-old North Amityville resident, for his alleged role in the death of Koko, his one-and-a-half-year-old dog.

According to Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross, Gonzalez left the German shepherd-husky mix alone inside a car on a hot day.

After several hours, Koko was discovered to be dead.

In addition to the animal cruelty charges, Gonzalez was charged with making false statements after allegedly lying to investigative detectives.

He was placed under arrest on Sunday, Aug. 6, and was released after being processed.

He is scheduled to appear at First District Court on Friday, Aug. 25.

Chief Gross encouraged anyone who witnesses animal cruelty or neglect to contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722.

