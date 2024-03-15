Long Island's Favorite Diner 4 Years In A Row Is This Lindenhurst Spot, Customers Say

Lindenhurst Diner, located at 195 East Montauk Highway, is the best diner on Long Island, according to the 2024 Bethpage’s “Best of LI” awards.

Founded in 1954, the spot touts its restaurant quality food at diner prices – and diners near and far agree that it really is the best of the best.

“Everything was delicious,” wrote Stacey-Ann M. a Yelp reviewer from Copiague who ordered her Sunday brunch from Lindenhurst Diner.

“The pancakes were huge,” she continued. “They were light and fluffy and you could eat them without syrup…Yeah, that good!”

With a myriad of different options — just a few of which include burgers, paninis, salads, tacos, Greek food, and, of course, breakfast — there is something for everyone at the diner.

The diner also has an extensive vegan selection, inspired by the owner’s brother-in-law, Joe, according to a story printed on the menu. He motivated owner Peter to expand his menu so that Lindenhurst Diner could be a place where every family member could have a delicious meal.

According to reviews, the vegan options are just as tasty as the rest of the food.

“[I] have become a regular here,” wrote Yelp reviewer Lauren V. of Queens. “A great diner with many vegan options.” One of her favorite meals there is the cauliflower wings with gochujang.

Allison F. of Huntington Station called Lindenhurst Diner “a paradise for vegans!”

“Every single thing that I've had was five-star worthy,” she continued, from the Impossible burgers to the tofu scramble quesadilla.

The “regular people food,” she joked, is equally as delicious.

Other shoutouts by reviewers include the vegan “chicken” Caesar salad wrap and the specialty cocktails.

With four “Best Diner” titles under its belt (the restaurant has taken first place in 2021, 2022, and 2023, too), it seems that the food at Lindenhurst Diner speaks for itself. It swept seven other "Best of LI" awards categories, earning recognition for its pancakes, BLT, grilled cheese, chicken pot pie, veggie burger, and more.

“This is my go-to diner,” Allison F. said. “I'm going to continue to go there forever!”

Lindenhurst Diner is open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight. For more information, click here.

