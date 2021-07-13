Winning $16K TAKE-5 Ticket Sold At Long Island Smoke Shop

Feeling lucky?

A winning TAKE-5 ticket was sold to one fortuitous customer at a Long Island smoke shop that is worth more than $16,000.

New York Lottery announced that the ticket with a prize of $16,889 for the 10:30 p.m. drawing on Sunday, July 11, was sold at the Dogwood Smoke and Cigar Shop on Dogwood Avenue in Franklin County.

The winning ticket numbers were 01-04-25-30-31. The Long Island winner's numbers were chosen without "Quick Pick," and there were two other winners from Rochester and in Westchester.

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

In addition to the jackpot winners, there were 142 second-place winners who matched four numbers for a $535 prize, there were 5,275 third-place winners who can claim $24, and 61,859 fourth-place winners who received a "free play."

