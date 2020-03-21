Time Is Money: Here's How Much Traffic Congestion Costs NYC Commuters

The daily congestion that commuters deal with each day is costing New York City billions of dollars, according to a new study .

INRIX, Inc. a transportation analytics service published it’s latest Global Traffic Scorecard that identified and ranked congestion and mobility trends in more than 900 cities, across 43 countries.

That study found that New York City commuters ranked fourth overall - down from second last year - nationwide in losing an average of 140 hours in congestion. The cost each driver incurs while being stuck in traffic is an average of $2,072 annually, and the total cost to the city is approximately $11 billion.

The report found that on average, Americans lost 99 hours a year due to congestion, costing them nearly $88 billion in 2019, an average of $1,377. From 2017 to 2019 the average time lost by American drivers has increased by two hours due to economic and urban growth continue nationally, analysts said.

According to the study, two of New York’s busiest roadways are among the most congested corridors in the country.

The Brooklyn Queens Expressway from the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel to 1-495 has an average daily delay of 16 minutes (68 hours annually), and I-95 from the Bruckner Expressway to the George Washington Bridge has an average daily delay of 16 minutes (64 hours annually).

“Congestion costs Americans billions of dollars each year. However, it appears to be stabilizing in some of the country’s most congested metros – with delays raising roughly 3 percent nationwide since 2017,” Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in a statement.

“The continued innovation and investment in smarter roadway management is showing early signs of progress. To reflect an increasingly diverse mobility landscape, the 2019 Global Traffic Scorecard includes both public transport and biking metrics for the first time.”

INRIX said the service “fuses anonymous data from diverse datasets – such as phones, cars, trucks, and cities – that leads to robust and accurate insights. The data used in the 2019 Global Traffic Scorecard is the congested or uncongested status of every segment of road for every minute of the day, as used by millions of drivers around the world that rely on INRIX-based traffic services”

The complete study, including international figures, can be found here .

