This Lindenhurst Eatery Offers Best Dinner Deal On Long Island, Voters Say

A popular diner was voted as the eatery with the best dinner deal on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Lindenhurst Diner in Suffolk County offers the best dinner deal in 2022, the website reported.

The diner is located at 195 East Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

Guests may choose from a wide variety of dishes, including burgers, specialty sandwiches, paninis, and salads. The eatery also offers a vegan menu.

Bethpage Best of Long Island said the diner also offers a prix fixe menu.

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

