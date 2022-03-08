Popular Restaurant Opens Second Suffolk Location, With A Third On Way

The owners of a popular restaurant have opened a second Long Island location and shared plans to open a third.

Japanese barbecue spot JBBQ & Shabu Shabu opened the second Suffolk County location on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Located at 41 Route 111 in Smithtown, the restaurant's menu features BBQ beef, pork, chicken, vegetable, and seafood dishes.

Guests can also choose a soup base and select from a variety of types of meat and seafood to create a hot pot.

Online reviewers have praised the new location's menu.

"I love the is place!!! The food is so good," Debbie H., of Selden, said in a Yelp review. "It's a fun experience and a great date night. I did both the hot pot and the bbq. My favorite hot pot broth is the tomato. Very flavorful indeed. The marinated short ribs and the lamb for the bbq is extremely tasty. The sirloin cubes are melt in your mouth tender. Our server Michael was the sweetest and most helpful person. Can't wait to go there again!!!!"

The owners have also announced plans to open a third restaurant, which will be located at 200 Jericho Turnpike in Commack.

The business has not yet announced the exact opening date of the Commack eatery, but owners said it is "coming soon."

Learn more about JBBQ & Shabu Shabu here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.