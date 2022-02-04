Popular Long Island Restaurant Closes Following Death Of Owner

A popular Long Island restaurant has closed following the death of its owner last year.

Zim Zari California Coastal in Massapequa Park announced on Facebook they had closed the restaurant after selling to another owner.

The restaurant, located in the Southgate Shopping Center on Merrick Road, was a favorite spot for more than 12 years under the ownership of Keith Giannadeo, who died suddenly last year.

Known for its California-Mex cuisine and eclectic decor with surfboards and neon lights, many took to social media to express their dismay at the closure.

The Giannadeo family said it will miss Zim Zari and hold close all of the memories.

The new owners already have a name for the coming restaurant -- Vida. No word yet on what kind of food they will offer. Stayed tuned.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.