Popular Long Island Pizzeria Cited For 'Huge' Pies, Large Portions

If you're looking for a new pizza spot to liven up your taste buds there's a restaurant on Long Island that's known for its "huge" pies as well as tasty Italian specialties.

Meet Gregorio's Pizzeria & Trattoria in Massapequa, where locals are known to stand in line to get a seat and other Long Islanders are willing to travel to.

Yelpers and foodies alike love Gregorio's:

"Discovered this place when Yelp featured them on the front page. The picture of that garlic knot pizza had me drooling. The pizza itself is huge! It took us days to actually finish the pizza, each slice was a meal," one Yelp reviewer had to say.

Open since 2014, the pizzeria is also known for making any pie a customer asks for, and for kicking up friendly service up a notch.

"Gregorio's Pizzeria & Trattoria is simply amazing. Menu, location, staff, and ambiance are all the reasons why I love this place. My friend had quite a few items from their menu, but he believes that their Spinach Artichoke Pizza is just simply amazing. Workers ensured everything was okay. Gregorio's Pizzeria & Trattoria is a jewel and I can't wait to go back," said another Yelper.

Another commented again on the size of the pizzas: "I've decided to order a pizza from this place based on her reviews. I wasn't sure what to order, but I ended up getting the Buffalo Chicken. It was the best I've ever had and the portion was so big, I had two pieces and took the rest to work for 3 consecutive days. I'm dreaming of trying out something else next week! I'll study the menu again."

The owner Gregory said not all pizzas are created equal: "The art of the pizza pie is an Italian tradition." He added it's his mission to "pour his love of the pizza pie into every pie he designs."

So huge pies, nice servers, reasonable prices, COVID-19 precautions are taken, take-out, and delivery. What more could you want?

The restaurant is located at 4656 Merrick Road. Open daily.

